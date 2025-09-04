A Controversial Strike: US Military's Caribbean Intervention

In a controversial move, the U.S. military executed an airstrike in the Caribbean on Tuesday, killing 11 individuals aboard a vessel suspected of narcotics trafficking. The Trump administration claimed the ship was tied to a drug cartel deemed a terrorist organization by President Donald Trump, raising questions about the legality of the attack.

The President, who can order military action as commander-in-chief, sidestepped Congress by not providing evidence of an imminent threat. Typically, the U.S. Coast Guard handles maritime drug-related situations unless immediate danger necessitates a military response, legal experts noted.

Under U.S. and international law, self-defense actions require an ongoing threat, something not clarified in this instance, critics argue. International relations may suffer if legal scrutiny increases, with the U.S. needing to manage potential diplomatic fallout while navigating discussions on drug and immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)