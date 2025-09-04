Airstrikes in Sambisa: A New Offensive Against Insurgents

Nigeria's Air Force has escalated its offensive against Islamist insurgents, claiming to have killed more than 15 fighters during a September 3 airstrike in Borno State. The airstrike targeted a hideout in the Sambisa forest, a known stronghold for groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, following credible intelligence reports.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame reported that the operation was carried out based on surveillance indicating militant activities. The strike successfully destroyed key facilities used by the insurgents, contributing to the broader efforts of Nigeria's air force, which says it has eliminated 592 armed insurgents in Borno since the start of the intensified air campaign.

In separate incidents, government troops repelled a Boko Haram attack on a military convoy, resulting in 13 insurgent deaths. The attack involved detonating improvised explosive devices and gunfire, but military forces effectively responded, forcing militants to flee, though one soldier was injured, and two humanitarian trucks were burned.