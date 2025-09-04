Left Menu

Airstrikes in Sambisa: A New Offensive Against Insurgents

Nigeria's air force recently conducted an airstrike that killed over 15 Islamist militants in the Sambisa Forest, Borno State, due to intensified efforts against a longstanding insurgency. The operation targeted key militant facilities based on intelligence and is part of broader military actions that have killed 592 insurgents over eight months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:43 IST
Airstrikes in Sambisa: A New Offensive Against Insurgents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's Air Force has escalated its offensive against Islamist insurgents, claiming to have killed more than 15 fighters during a September 3 airstrike in Borno State. The airstrike targeted a hideout in the Sambisa forest, a known stronghold for groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, following credible intelligence reports.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame reported that the operation was carried out based on surveillance indicating militant activities. The strike successfully destroyed key facilities used by the insurgents, contributing to the broader efforts of Nigeria's air force, which says it has eliminated 592 armed insurgents in Borno since the start of the intensified air campaign.

In separate incidents, government troops repelled a Boko Haram attack on a military convoy, resulting in 13 insurgent deaths. The attack involved detonating improvised explosive devices and gunfire, but military forces effectively responded, forcing militants to flee, though one soldier was injured, and two humanitarian trucks were burned.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025