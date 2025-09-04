Cattle Custody: Police Station Turns Cowshed in Jharkhand

In an extraordinary turn of events, the Garhwa Police in Jharkhand have transformed their station into a makeshift cowshed to house over 170 cattle.

According to Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the livestock were brought in after right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleged plans for their illegal slaughter, a practice banned in the region.

The cattle traders, however, have rebuffed the allegations, asserting their intention to sell the animals at Garhwa's renowned weekly market. As both sides stand firm, authorities have launched an investigation to substantiate the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)