Cattle Custody: Police Station Turns Cowshed in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police have taken over 170 cattle into custody amid allegations of illegal slaughter. While right-wing groups claim the cattle were being slaughtered, traders insist they were headed to a weekly market. An investigation is underway to verify the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an extraordinary turn of events, the Garhwa Police in Jharkhand have transformed their station into a makeshift cowshed to house over 170 cattle.

According to Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the livestock were brought in after right-wing groups, including the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleged plans for their illegal slaughter, a practice banned in the region.

The cattle traders, however, have rebuffed the allegations, asserting their intention to sell the animals at Garhwa's renowned weekly market. As both sides stand firm, authorities have launched an investigation to substantiate the claims.

