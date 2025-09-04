Tensions Rise: Ukrainian Law Agencies Clash Amid Corruption Allegations

Tensions between Ukraine's top law enforcement agencies resurfaced this week, reigniting a political crisis that initially flared in July. The SBU accused anti-corruption bodies of unfairly targeting a former high-ranking agent, following its arrest of two anti-graft officials accused of Russian ties.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) filed charges against an ex-SBU cyber-security chief for illegal enrichment, prompting the SBU to dismiss the claims as 'revenge' for its own prosecutions against NABU. These events add pressure on President Volodymyr Zelenskiy amid wider international scrutiny.

Ukraine's internal law enforcement struggles highlight the friction between established agencies like the SBU and newer institutions like NABU. While international allies urge Ukraine to improve its corruption record, the ongoing feud reveals deep-seated polarisation that challenges reform goals.

