Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Stance Yields Results in Liquor Crackdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts against the illegal liquor trade, reporting that between August 1 and 31, 2025, over 10,500 cases were registered across the state.

Officials confiscated nearly 2.69 lakh litres of illicit liquor, arrested 1,995 individuals, jailed 351 offenders, and seized 23 vehicles involved in smuggling.

Minister of State for Excise and Prohibition, Nitin Agarwal, shared the campaign details, noting a 10-day enforcement drive sanctioned by the Chief Minister. This initiative resulted in significant seizures and arrests, enhancing the state's excise revenue by 15.64% from last year.