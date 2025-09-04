Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Stance Yields Results in Liquor Crackdown

The Uttar Pradesh government has intensified actions against illegal liquor trade. Within a month, over 10,000 cases were filed, and significant quantities of liquor were seized. The crackdown, guided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has improved revenue collection, demonstrating the effectiveness of a strict enforcement policy.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up efforts against the illegal liquor trade, reporting that between August 1 and 31, 2025, over 10,500 cases were registered across the state.

Officials confiscated nearly 2.69 lakh litres of illicit liquor, arrested 1,995 individuals, jailed 351 offenders, and seized 23 vehicles involved in smuggling.

Minister of State for Excise and Prohibition, Nitin Agarwal, shared the campaign details, noting a 10-day enforcement drive sanctioned by the Chief Minister. This initiative resulted in significant seizures and arrests, enhancing the state's excise revenue by 15.64% from last year.

