Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Last-Minute Aid Funding Cut

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's attempt to unilaterally cut billions in foreign aid authorized by Congress. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled the administration must comply with appropriations laws unless Congress changes them. The decision, if upheld, prevents a pocket rescission maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:34 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Last-Minute Aid Funding Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal ruling, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to slash billions in foreign aid previously authorized by Congress. The decision arrived just as the funds were nearing their September 30 expiration date.

Judge Ali emphasized that the administration is obligated to abide by existing appropriations laws unless Congress enacts changes. He further criticized the administration's maneuver to bypass legislative approval through a 'pocket rescission,' a tactic aimed at allowing funds to remain unspent without explicit Congressional denial.

While the administration plans an appeal, the judgment underscores the ongoing disputes over executive authority and fiscal governance, with the possibility of the issue escalating to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

Russian Missile Strike Hits Ukraine's Drone Launch Site

 Russia
2
Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

Yamuna's Deluge: Civil Lines Submerged and Relief Efforts Scrutinized

 India
3
Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

Legal Battle Over National Guard Deployment in D.C.

 Global
4
Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performance

Shreya Ghoshal to Ignite Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 with Grand Performan...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025