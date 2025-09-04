Judge Blocks Trump's Last-Minute Aid Funding Cut

In a significant legal ruling, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali has blocked the Trump administration's efforts to slash billions in foreign aid previously authorized by Congress. The decision arrived just as the funds were nearing their September 30 expiration date.

Judge Ali emphasized that the administration is obligated to abide by existing appropriations laws unless Congress enacts changes. He further criticized the administration's maneuver to bypass legislative approval through a 'pocket rescission,' a tactic aimed at allowing funds to remain unspent without explicit Congressional denial.

While the administration plans an appeal, the judgment underscores the ongoing disputes over executive authority and fiscal governance, with the possibility of the issue escalating to the U.S. Supreme Court.

