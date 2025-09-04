DC Sues Trump Administration Over Troop Deployment

The District of Columbia has taken legal action against the Trump administration, contesting the deployment of National Guard troops within the capital. According to DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, the presence of armed soldiers policing civilians is inappropriate and infringes on the rights of citizens.

Schwalb expressed his stance via a social media post, asserting that the military presence constitutes a violation of the city's local autonomy and fundamental liberties. This move by the federal government, he insists, is an unacceptable overreach.

The lawsuit seeks to terminate what Schwalb describes as a 'forced military occupation,' which he believes undermines the basic freedoms of the residents of Washington D.C. The case raises significant questions about the balance of power and the rights of local governance.