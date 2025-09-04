Left Menu

DC Sues Trump Administration Over Troop Deployment

The Washington D.C. attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the deployment of National Guard troops in the city. The attorney general claims this military presence violates local autonomy and basic freedoms, calling for an end to this practice.

  • United States

The District of Columbia has taken legal action against the Trump administration, contesting the deployment of National Guard troops within the capital. According to DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb, the presence of armed soldiers policing civilians is inappropriate and infringes on the rights of citizens.

Schwalb expressed his stance via a social media post, asserting that the military presence constitutes a violation of the city's local autonomy and fundamental liberties. This move by the federal government, he insists, is an unacceptable overreach.

The lawsuit seeks to terminate what Schwalb describes as a 'forced military occupation,' which he believes undermines the basic freedoms of the residents of Washington D.C. The case raises significant questions about the balance of power and the rights of local governance.

