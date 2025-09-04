Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah criticizes the lack of flood management efforts in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2014 floods. He claims inefficiencies in dredging the Jhelum River led to recent floods, although timely interventions prevented casualties. Abdullah plans to request a federal team to assess regional flood damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the handling of flood management in Jammu and Kashmir post the 2014 floods, highlighting significant failures by those in charge to prevent similar incidents. Visiting the flood-devastated Lasjan area, Abdullah claimed that ignoring dredging of the Jhelum River and its flood channels over the past 11 years has led to the recent recurrence of floods.

Floodwaters from River Jhelum overflowed at Shalina in Budgam district early Thursday morning, inundating numerous low-lying regions. Thankfully, no loss of life was reported, owing to swift administrative actions, although property damage was unavoidable.

Abdullah intends to communicate with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to dispatch a team to Kashmir for a formal evaluation of the flood-induced damages, paralleling the assessments already planned for the Jammu division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

