Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukraine, along with its international allies, is formulating a comprehensive strategy to secure guarantees against any future acts of aggression from Russia. The plan, which involves contributions from more than two dozen countries, aims to establish a cohesive defensive front.

In a pivotal meeting held in Paris, approximately 30 Western leaders convened with Zelenskiy to explore tangible commitments that could enhance Kyiv's defense posture post any truce with Russia. 'We are laying the groundwork for robust security guarantees,' Zelenskiy stated during a press briefing with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Over the past few months, coalition members, not including the U.S., have engaged in dialogues to pinpoint their military support roles in Ukraine's defense strategy. With 26 nations signaling their commitment, Zelenskiy indicated that contracts are underway, delineating the specifics of each country's involvement, although specifics regarding troop deployments remain undisclosed.