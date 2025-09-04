Left Menu

Delhi Government Enhances Judicial Support with Law Researchers and Free Wi-Fi

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, announced the allocation of four law researchers per high court judge and the provision of free Wi-Fi in lower court premises. The government also increased researchers' salaries and addressed Delhi's civic issues, including solid waste management and Yamuna rejuvenation.

Delhi Government Enhances Judicial Support with Law Researchers and Free Wi-Fi
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark initiative to bolster the judicial system, the Delhi government announced the deployment of four law researchers per high court judge and provision of free Wi-Fi in lower courts, informed Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The announcement was made during the unveiling of the Delhi High Court mobile app and HR portal for judicial officers, aiming to streamline court procedures through technology. The government aims to decrease case pendency with these enhancements, supported by a boost in researchers' remuneration to Rs 80,000.

Addressing broader civic challenges, Gupta emphasized steps taken to improve the city's solid waste management and efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna, including crucial upgrades to sewerage treatment facilities. The government's focus also extends to setting up hybrid courts, while Rs 540 crore is intended for judicial officers' housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

