Telangana Appeals for Rs 16,000 Crore Relief from Centre Post Rains

The Telangana government has made an urgent plea to the Centre for financial assistance of over Rs 16,000 crore following the extensive damage caused by recent rains.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, submitting a detailed memorandum seeking immediate aid. The ministers highlighted that last year's request for Rs 11,713 crore in similar circumstances yielded no specific funds beyond routine allocations, hindering rehabilitation efforts.

This year, the demand includes a new estimate of Rs 5,018 crore for the current losses due to unprecedented rainfall, which has already claimed 22 lives and damaged infrastructure, crops, and livestock. A central team was requested to assess the firsthand impact in the affected areas.

