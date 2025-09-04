Telangana Appeals for Rs 16,000 Crore Relief from Centre Post Rains
The Telangana government is seeking over Rs 16,000 crore in aid from the Centre due to devastating rains. Officials met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the urgent need for funds to address extensive damages across several districts. Preliminary assessments indicate significant losses, including 22 lives.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has made an urgent plea to the Centre for financial assistance of over Rs 16,000 crore following the extensive damage caused by recent rains.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, submitting a detailed memorandum seeking immediate aid. The ministers highlighted that last year's request for Rs 11,713 crore in similar circumstances yielded no specific funds beyond routine allocations, hindering rehabilitation efforts.
This year, the demand includes a new estimate of Rs 5,018 crore for the current losses due to unprecedented rainfall, which has already claimed 22 lives and damaged infrastructure, crops, and livestock. A central team was requested to assess the firsthand impact in the affected areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- rain
- financial aid
- damage
- Union Minister
- Amit Shah
- flood
- relief
- agriculture
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Unchecked Development Amid Himalayan Flood Devastation
Traffic Chaos in Delhi: Yamuna Floods Disrupt Wazirabad Bridge
India's Flood Crisis Worsens: Severity Across Multiple States
Rescue and Recovery: Over 200 Families Saved Amidst Jhelum River Floods
Minister Chouhan Labels Punjab Floods 'Jal Pralay'