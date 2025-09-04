Legal Storm in the Capital: Delhi Lawyers on Indefinite Strike Against Virtual Evidence Plans

Lawyers in Delhi have started an indefinite strike from September 8, protesting against a letter proposing the virtual presentation of police evidence in court. The announcement came from a coordinated meeting of all District Bar Associations of Delhi, deeply dissatisfied with recent communications from police officials.

The controversy stems from a letter dated September 4 from the police commissioner's office regarding recording evidence via electronic means. Previously, legal representatives and the Bar Council of Delhi had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured them that examinations would not occur from police stations.

Despite Shah's assurances, the recent police communication contradicts this agreement, sparking outrage. Led by Chairman V.K. Singh and Secretary Anil Kr Basoya, the legal bodies demand that the letter be revoked, claiming it undermines fair trials and the rights of the accused. This decision follows the issuance of a notification on August 13 by the Lieutenant Governor, which had already catalyzed a temporary strike among the lawyers in late August.