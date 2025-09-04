Nine Arrested in Hyderabad Drug Bust: MDMA Seized

In a significant crackdown, Hyderabad police arrested nine individuals, including two drug peddlers, for their involvement in illegal narcotics activity. Law enforcement officials seized 100 grams of MDMA and 10 mobile phones during the operation.

The investigation was initiated based on credible information, leading to a raid on a local flat. Among those apprehended was a doctor, revealed in a statement by the police. The primary accused had allegedly been using a gay dating app to network and distribute drugs to potential users.

It came to light that the accused unlawfully collaborated with a Nigerian contact to procure MDMA in Bengaluru. Despite previous arrests, the main suspect resumed operations, selling the narcotics for substantial profit. This case has been registered under the NDPS Act 1985 at Chilkalguda Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)