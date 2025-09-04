D.C. Challenges Trump's National Guard Deployment

Washington, D.C. has taken legal action against President Donald Trump's administration by filing a lawsuit challenging the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital. The lawsuit, led by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, seeks to halt the deployment on constitutional grounds, claiming it infringes on both local autonomy and federal laws.

The legal move raises the ongoing tension between the Republican president and the capital's Democratic leadership. Trump, who deployed the National Guard last month to restore law and order, faces accusations of overreaching presidential power, as was seen when a California judge ruled against a similar deployment in Los Angeles.

Critics describe Trump's actions as a dangerous extension of executive authority that risks igniting conflicts between the military and civilians. The D.C. lawsuit further charges that the deployment violates the Home Rule Act and the Posse Comitatus Act, underscoring the legal complexities in deploying troops for domestic enforcement.