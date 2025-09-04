EU Official Accuses Israel of Genocide, Stirs International Debate

A senior European Union official made headlines on Thursday after accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, marking a first within the bloc's commission. Teresa Ribera's statement highlights Europe's fragmented position on the conflict and echoes ongoing protests across European cities.

Ribera, who serves as the European Commission's Executive Vice President, emphasized the gravity of the situation, contrasting with Israel's firm denial of such allegations. Her portfolio covers climate and anti-trust matters, not foreign policy, adding another layer to the complex diplomatic landscape.

This accusation aligns with South Africa's legal challenge at the International Court of Justice, even as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu decries these claims as outrageous. The ongoing conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with figures showing more than 62,000 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children.