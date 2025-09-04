Left Menu

EU Official Accuses Israel of Genocide, Stirs International Debate

A senior EU official, Teresa Ribera, accused Israel of genocide in Gaza. The statement underscores Europe's divided stance, as Israel denies the charge amid ongoing conflict. This development occurs as South Africa brings a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and academic scholars agree legal criteria for genocide have been met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:55 IST
A senior European Union official made headlines on Thursday after accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, marking a first within the bloc's commission. Teresa Ribera's statement highlights Europe's fragmented position on the conflict and echoes ongoing protests across European cities.

Ribera, who serves as the European Commission's Executive Vice President, emphasized the gravity of the situation, contrasting with Israel's firm denial of such allegations. Her portfolio covers climate and anti-trust matters, not foreign policy, adding another layer to the complex diplomatic landscape.

This accusation aligns with South Africa's legal challenge at the International Court of Justice, even as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu decries these claims as outrageous. The ongoing conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with figures showing more than 62,000 Palestinians killed, predominantly women and children.

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

