FBI Probe: Former Trump Aide John Bolton Under Investigation for Classified Document Breach

John Bolton, former adviser to U.S. President Trump, is under federal investigation for potential unauthorized handling of classified information. Court documents linked to an FBI search of Bolton's home indicate possible violations, including the Espionage Act. Bolton, a vocal Trump critic, has not been charged yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 23:01 IST
investigation

John Bolton, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and vocal critic, is currently under federal investigation for potentially mishandling classified information. This revelation comes from court documents associated with an FBI search of Bolton's residence last month, which were made public on Thursday.

The investigation highlights possible violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it illegal to collect or share national defense information without authorization. During the search on August 25 at Bolton's Maryland home, FBI agents seized multiple items, including two cell phones, documents marked 'Trump I-IV,' and a binder labeled 'statements and reflections to Allied Strikes.'

Court documents were unsealed following a request by news organizations, including Reuters, citing public interest. While Bolton's spokesperson declined to comment, it's worth noting that investigations do not always lead to charges. The Justice Department cites ongoing investigations and national security concerns as reasons for withholding certain details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

