Cyber Criminals Nabbed in Bank Account Fraud Scam
Two men were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly opening and selling bank accounts under false job promises. Police seized multiple phones, ATM cards, and SIM cards. The two had created over 100 bank accounts to sell to criminals. An investigation began after a complaint led to uncovering this fraudulent scheme.
In a major breakthrough, Gurugram Police arrested two individuals accused of deceiving people into opening bank accounts under false job pretenses and selling those to cybercriminals.
Rahul from Bihar and Amir Hussain from West Bengal allegedly facilitated over 100 bank accounts sold for Rs 10,000 each. A complaint filed on August 30 initiated the investigation leading to their arrest on Monday.
Authorities seized eight mobile phones, seven ATM cards, and 15 SIM cards, revealing a large-scale fraud operation exploiting vulnerable job seekers. The suspects create fake email IDs for account setup, retaining control for eventual sale to criminal associates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
