Birthday Bash Turns Brawl: Nine Students Jailed in Noida

A birthday celebration at a Noida housing society descended into chaos, resulting in the arrest of nine students after a fight broke out between two groups. The incident, captured in a video, involved alcohol consumption and led to a police intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A birthday celebration among students at a Noida housing society turned violent, resulting in a clash between two groups. The altercation led to the arrest of nine individuals, who have now been jailed, according to law enforcement officials.

The brawl unfolded on Wednesday night at Migsun Twins society within the Surajpur police station jurisdiction. It was reportedly triggered by an argument during the party, where alcohol was being consumed.

A passerby recorded the fight, with the video later surfacing on social media, prompting swift action from the local police. ''Nine students were arrested following the incident,'' confirmed Vinod Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the Surajpur police station.

