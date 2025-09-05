Birthday Bash Turns Brawl: Nine Students Jailed in Noida
A birthday celebration at a Noida housing society descended into chaos, resulting in the arrest of nine students after a fight broke out between two groups. The incident, captured in a video, involved alcohol consumption and led to a police intervention.
- Country:
- India
A birthday celebration among students at a Noida housing society turned violent, resulting in a clash between two groups. The altercation led to the arrest of nine individuals, who have now been jailed, according to law enforcement officials.
The brawl unfolded on Wednesday night at Migsun Twins society within the Surajpur police station jurisdiction. It was reportedly triggered by an argument during the party, where alcohol was being consumed.
A passerby recorded the fight, with the video later surfacing on social media, prompting swift action from the local police. ''Nine students were arrested following the incident,'' confirmed Vinod Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the Surajpur police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Cyber Police in Corruption Scandal
Lewis Hamilton's Monza Challenge: Fighting for Redemption as Ferrari's Red Racer
Indonesian Students Challenge Government Over Police Tactics
Police Raid Drama: Assam Team Hunts for Financial Fraud Accused
Odisha Police Crackdown: Inter-State Fraud Ring Dismantled