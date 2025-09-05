Left Menu

Bolivia's Controversial Ex-Minister Faces Justice

Arturo Murillo, Bolivia's former interior minister, was arrested on returning to Bolivia from the U.S., facing charges including crimes against humanity and money laundering. His case tests Bolivia's judicial independence. Murillo, involved in a deadly 2019 crackdown and accused of corruption, is now in custody awaiting prosecution.

Arturo Murillo, the controversial former interior minister of Bolivia, has been arrested upon his return to his home country, following his deportation from the United States. Murillo faces a slew of charges, notably crimes against humanity linked to a deadly 2019 crackdown on anti-government protests.

Previously released from a U.S. prison after serving a sentence for money laundering, Murillo was alleged to have taken substantial bribes to facilitate a tear gas contract. The return to Bolivia sees Murillo facing additional accusations, pointing to a potent mixture of political, legal, and moral reckonings.

The prosecution of Murillo represents a critical juncture for Bolivia's judiciary, especially in the wake of recent political upheaval. As the nation grapples with the implications of its past, the case could play a key role in shaping its future path and judicial independence.

