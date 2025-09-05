Bolivia's Controversial Ex-Minister Faces Justice

Arturo Murillo, the controversial former interior minister of Bolivia, has been arrested upon his return to his home country, following his deportation from the United States. Murillo faces a slew of charges, notably crimes against humanity linked to a deadly 2019 crackdown on anti-government protests.

Previously released from a U.S. prison after serving a sentence for money laundering, Murillo was alleged to have taken substantial bribes to facilitate a tear gas contract. The return to Bolivia sees Murillo facing additional accusations, pointing to a potent mixture of political, legal, and moral reckonings.

The prosecution of Murillo represents a critical juncture for Bolivia's judiciary, especially in the wake of recent political upheaval. As the nation grapples with the implications of its past, the case could play a key role in shaping its future path and judicial independence.

