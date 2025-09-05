Police Crackdown Shutters Sex Rackets in Mathura

In a significant crackdown, Mathura police have dismantled alleged sex rackets at two city guesthouses, rescuing numerous women and arresting key players, police stated.

The operations executed Thursday evening spanned the Kotwali and Highway police precincts. Prior efforts led to the rescue of 15 women from similar venues, officials noted.

During a raid on Sonkh Road, authorities apprehended several suspects, including operator Deepak Khandelwal. Further action is underway as investigations proceed.

