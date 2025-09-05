Police Crackdown Shutters Sex Rackets in Mathura
Police in Mathura conducted successful raids on two guesthouses running illegal sex rackets, rescuing several women. Authorities apprehended an operator and a customer while others managed to escape. A quantity of objectionable material was seized during the operations as investigations continue.
- India
In a significant crackdown, Mathura police have dismantled alleged sex rackets at two city guesthouses, rescuing numerous women and arresting key players, police stated.
The operations executed Thursday evening spanned the Kotwali and Highway police precincts. Prior efforts led to the rescue of 15 women from similar venues, officials noted.
During a raid on Sonkh Road, authorities apprehended several suspects, including operator Deepak Khandelwal. Further action is underway as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
