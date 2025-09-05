Putin Orders Rare Earth Development Programme
Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the government to create a program for developing rare earth metals by November. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, he emphasized Russia's position with the fifth-largest reserves and aims to increase production to curb dependence on Chinese imports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that he has instructed the government to formulate a program to advance the development of rare earth metals by November.
Putin shared this directive during his opening remarks at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russia, possessing the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, plans to enhance production to lessen its reliance on Chinese imports, which are vital for industries such as laser technology and military equipment.
