Chinese sailor goes missing after falling from ship in Odisha's Paradip Port

PTI | Paradip | Updated: 05-09-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 13:27 IST
The authorities of Odisha's Paradip Port have launched a search operation to locate a Chinese sailor, who fell into the water from a ship on Friday morning, police said.

Personnel of the ODRAF, CISF and Odisha Marine Police, besides scuba divers, are engaged in the search operation, they said.

In a bid to save the Chinese national, another sailor from Bangladesh had jumped into the sea, a police officer said, adding, he was later rescued. The Chinese sailor accidentally fell into the water while setting a ladder, an official said.

The incident took place when a Chinese vessel was about to depart after unloading at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

