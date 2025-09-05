Chinese sailor goes missing after falling from ship in Odisha's Paradip Port
The authorities of Odisha's Paradip Port have launched a search operation to locate a Chinese sailor, who fell into the water from a ship on Friday morning, police said.
Personnel of the ODRAF, CISF and Odisha Marine Police, besides scuba divers, are engaged in the search operation, they said.
In a bid to save the Chinese national, another sailor from Bangladesh had jumped into the sea, a police officer said, adding, he was later rescued. The Chinese sailor accidentally fell into the water while setting a ladder, an official said.
The incident took place when a Chinese vessel was about to depart after unloading at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), he said.
