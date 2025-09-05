Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US informed Europe of cuts to military aid, Lithuania says

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:25 IST
The U.S. Department of Defense informed European countries last week that military support under a program known as Section 333 will be cut to zero from the next fiscal year, a Lithuanian defence ministry official said on Friday.

Two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday

the United States will phase out some security assistance for European countries near the border with Russia, raising concerns among key recipients such as Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia. Lithuania is in talks with the U.S. administration on which military support would be continued and which would be postponed, Defence Ministry Policy Director Vaidotas Urbelis told reporters in Vilnius on Friday.

