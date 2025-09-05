Tribunal orders MSRTC to pay Rs 48 lakh to family of man killed in bus accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has ordered the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay nearly Rs 48 lakh to the family of a man, who died in an accident involving its bus in 2021.

In an order passed on August 29, tribunal member R V Mohite noted that the bus driver was completely at fault.

The petition was filed by victim Babasaheb Uttamrao Jadhav's wife, two minor daughters and parents.

The family said that on October 11, 2021, a speeding MSRTC bus collided with Jadhav's motorcycle from behind near Chimbali Phata in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune, killing him on the spot. The MSRTC had argued that the accident was caused by Jadhav's own negligence, claiming he applied his brakes suddenly. However, the tribunal rejected the argument, citing evidence that proved the bus driver's sole responsibility.

The tribunal said the MSRTC bus driver and conductor's testimony lacked corroborative evidence. The bus had a damaged front left side and climbed over a road divider after the crash, which strongly indicated its ''high speed'', it said.

''There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased,'' it said, and concluded that the accident took place due to the sole negligence of the ST bus driver. The tribunal ordered the transport corporation to pay a total compensation of Rs 47,89,400, including Rs 31,86,000 for the loss of future income and Rs 12,74,400 considering the future prospects, it said.

