Left Menu

Tribunal orders MSRTC to pay Rs 48 lakh to family of man killed in bus accident

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-09-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 15:38 IST
Tribunal orders MSRTC to pay Rs 48 lakh to family of man killed in bus accident
  • Country:
  • India

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has ordered the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to pay nearly Rs 48 lakh to the family of a man, who died in an accident involving its bus in 2021.

In an order passed on August 29, tribunal member R V Mohite noted that the bus driver was completely at fault.

The petition was filed by victim Babasaheb Uttamrao Jadhav's wife, two minor daughters and parents.

The family said that on October 11, 2021, a speeding MSRTC bus collided with Jadhav's motorcycle from behind near Chimbali Phata in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune, killing him on the spot. The MSRTC had argued that the accident was caused by Jadhav's own negligence, claiming he applied his brakes suddenly. However, the tribunal rejected the argument, citing evidence that proved the bus driver's sole responsibility.

The tribunal said the MSRTC bus driver and conductor's testimony lacked corroborative evidence. The bus had a damaged front left side and climbed over a road divider after the crash, which strongly indicated its ''high speed'', it said.

''There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased,'' it said, and concluded that the accident took place due to the sole negligence of the ST bus driver. The tribunal ordered the transport corporation to pay a total compensation of Rs 47,89,400, including Rs 31,86,000 for the loss of future income and Rs 12,74,400 considering the future prospects, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police arrests two for aiding Rs 6.4 crore stock market fraud

Delhi Police arrests two for aiding Rs 6.4 crore stock market fraud

 India
2
UPDATE 3-Orsted wins approval for emergency rights issue as Trump threatens US projects

UPDATE 3-Orsted wins approval for emergency rights issue as Trump threatens ...

 Global
3
RPT-Land quarrels in rebel-occupied Congo threaten Trump peace deal

RPT-Land quarrels in rebel-occupied Congo threaten Trump peace deal

 Global
4
Don't approve independent probes into corruption charges: Railway Board to Zones

Don't approve independent probes into corruption charges: Railway Board to Z...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025