PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:34 IST
Pilot of private airline held for secretly filming women in Delhi market
A pilot of a private airline was arrested for allegedly trying to film her on a hidden camera in Shani Bazar in southwest Delhi, police said on Friday.

The woman raised an alarm when she saw the 31-year-old man recording videos of her in the market in Kishangarh village here on Saturday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said he allegedly used lighter-shaped spy camera to film videos of unsuspecting women.

A case under sections 77 (voyeurism) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kishangarh police station, and an investigation was taken up.

During the investigation, CCTV from the area was thoroughly reviewed, and the suspect's image was circulated among police networks.

With the help of local intelligence and secret informers, the man was traced and apprehended, police said. During interrogation, Priyadarshi allegedly confessed to recording women without their consent.

A hidden spy camera was recovered from his possession, they said. Further investigation into the case is underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

