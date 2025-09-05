Left Menu

Nagaland's ruling NDPP to discuss proposal for merger with NPF

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:29 IST
Nagaland's ruling NDPP to discuss proposal for merger with NPF
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland's ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) on Friday said it will soon deliberate on a proposal for a possible merger with the Naga People's Front (NPF).

In a statement issued by NDPP's media and communication committee, the party, however, clarified that no decision has been taken yet, and dismissed reports suggesting that the merger under the NPF's 'cock' symbol had already been finalised.

''As a registered and recognised political party under the Election Commission of India, the NDPP is guided by its constitution and democratic principles. The matter will be taken forward only after proper discussions within the party framework,'' the statement said.

It added that since the proposal was submitted only recently, a meeting of the central executive board (CEB) will be convened soon to discuss it in accordance with the party's constitution.

Urging the public and media to avoid speculation, the party stated, ''Till such time an official decision of the NDPP is issued, all speculations and doubts be kindly laid to rest.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transition: WRI

Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transit...

 India
2
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

 Global
3
Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant

Allow your interests, passions to evolve: Supreme Court judge Justice Surya ...

 India
4
WHO adds GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, others to essential medicines list

WHO adds GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, others to essential medicines list

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025