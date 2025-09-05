Fugitive Mastermind Behind Rs 2,300 Crore Scam Nabbed: A Cross-Border Pursuit

In a significant development, Gujarat police arrested Harshit Babulal Jain, a fugitive implicated in a Rs 2,300 crore scam, upon his deportation from the UAE. The operation required careful coordination between the CBI, Gujarat police, and multiple government ministries.

Jain faced charges primarily surrounding tax evasion, illegal betting, and money laundering, with an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of the Gujarat police. His suspected activities encompassed 'dabba trading'—an unlicensed trading form—alongside gambling networks.

Initially escaping to Dubai, Jain was finally extradited after extensive investigations uncovered a network involving forged documents, unauthorized SIM cards, and illicit financial transactions. He now awaits court proceedings in Ahmedabad, where authorities aim to dismantle his operations.

