Supreme Court Ends High-Profile Marriage Amidst Rolls Royce Dispute

The Supreme Court dissolved the marriage of a couple entangled in a dispute over a 1951 Rolls Royce, ordered by Nehru for the Maharani of Baroda. A settlement was reached, involving financial compensation, the return of gifts, and non-defamation conditions, marking the end of a high-profile legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:24 IST
The Supreme Court has finalized the divorce between an estranged couple at the center of a legal battle over a valuable 1951 model Rolls Royce. This antique, originally commissioned by ex-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Maharani of Baroda, became a focal point in their contentious separation.

A settlement was reached whereby the husband is to pay Rs 2.25 crore to the wife, resolving all claims. The arrangement also includes the woman keeping gifts from the marriage, while the husband returns items received from her family, including an engagement ring, alongside an initial Rs 1 crore payment.

The court warned both parties against defamation, especially on social media. The case highlighted discord over dowry demands, with both sides lodging accusations, and was finally mediated by former judge R Basant, ending the high-profile standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

