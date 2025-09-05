Communal Tensions Erupt During Ganpati Procession in Ujjain

A Ganpati procession in Ujjain district's Mahidpur town witnessed unrest on Friday when an argument escalated into stone-pelting on law enforcement, leading the police to use a mild baton charge to restore order.

The altercation reportedly started when objections were raised against a tableau, initiated by some members of the minority community, during the Ganpati celebration. The issue was initially mediated by the Sub Divisional Magistrate; however, tensions resurfaced in Fakir locality, prompting a police response.

The situation is currently peaceful, with an increased police presence and deployment of the Rapid Action Force to maintain order. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify individuals involved in the disruptions as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)