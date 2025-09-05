Strategic Dialogue: Russia's Defense Minister Meets Libyan Commander

Russia's Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, engaged in high-level talks with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar. Friday's meeting, disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram, centered on fortifying bilateral relations and assessing the situation in North Africa.

Belousov's discussions with Haftar underscore Russia's strategic interests in the region. By concentrating on mutual cooperation and stability, the talks aimed to deepen military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Defense Ministry's announcement highlights ongoing efforts by Russia to strengthen its influence in North Africa, signaling a commitment to collaborative defense strategies with regional partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)