Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov convened with Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar to discuss bilateral relations and regional stability in North Africa. The meeting was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry through their Telegram channel, highlighting a focus on enhancing diplomatic ties and cooperation in military matters.
Belousov's discussions with Haftar underscore Russia's strategic interests in the region. By concentrating on mutual cooperation and stability, the talks aimed to deepen military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
The Defense Ministry's announcement highlights ongoing efforts by Russia to strengthen its influence in North Africa, signaling a commitment to collaborative defense strategies with regional partners.
