Strategic Dialogue: Russia's Defense Minister Meets Libyan Commander

Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov convened with Libyan military leader Khalifa Haftar to discuss bilateral relations and regional stability in North Africa. The meeting was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry through their Telegram channel, highlighting a focus on enhancing diplomatic ties and cooperation in military matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:12 IST
  • Russia

Russia's Defense Minister, Andrei Belousov, engaged in high-level talks with Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar. Friday's meeting, disclosed by the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram, centered on fortifying bilateral relations and assessing the situation in North Africa.

Belousov's discussions with Haftar underscore Russia's strategic interests in the region. By concentrating on mutual cooperation and stability, the talks aimed to deepen military and diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The Defense Ministry's announcement highlights ongoing efforts by Russia to strengthen its influence in North Africa, signaling a commitment to collaborative defense strategies with regional partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

