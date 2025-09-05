Lebanon's Cabinet Grapples with Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Rising Tensions

Lebanon's Cabinet convened on Friday to address a pivotal proposal by the Lebanese army aimed at disarming the powerful Hezbollah militant group and consolidating weaponry under state control. This move comes amidst heightened tensions and challenges from regional allies and the international community.

Upon the arrival of Gen. Rudolph Haikal, the army chief, Hezbollah's political bloc, along with the Shiite Amal party and an independent Shiite minister, walked out of the meeting. The protest mirrored actions taken last month when the cabinet initially approved the army's intervention in crafting a disarmament strategy.

Mounting pressure on Hezbollah follows a US-brokered ceasefire in November that concluded the latest Israel-Hezbollah confrontation. Despite international demands, Hezbollah has resisted disarming, citing unresolved territorial disputes with Israel and ongoing military tensions.

