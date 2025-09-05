Left Menu

Lebanon's Cabinet Grapples with Hezbollah Disarmament Amid Rising Tensions

Lebanon's government held a critical meeting to discuss disarming the Hezbollah militant group, after the Lebanese army proposed a plan to consolidate armaments under state control. The move faces resistance from Hezbollah, backed by its political allies, amidst growing international pressure following the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Cabinet convened on Friday to address a pivotal proposal by the Lebanese army aimed at disarming the powerful Hezbollah militant group and consolidating weaponry under state control. This move comes amidst heightened tensions and challenges from regional allies and the international community.

Upon the arrival of Gen. Rudolph Haikal, the army chief, Hezbollah's political bloc, along with the Shiite Amal party and an independent Shiite minister, walked out of the meeting. The protest mirrored actions taken last month when the cabinet initially approved the army's intervention in crafting a disarmament strategy.

Mounting pressure on Hezbollah follows a US-brokered ceasefire in November that concluded the latest Israel-Hezbollah confrontation. Despite international demands, Hezbollah has resisted disarming, citing unresolved territorial disputes with Israel and ongoing military tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

