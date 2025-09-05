Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Mine: Workers' Lives Lost in Van Plunge

Tragedy struck Jharkhand's Dhanbad district when a van carrying workers plunged 150 feet into the water at the bottom of an open-cast mine, resulting in at least three confirmed fatalities, an official announced.

The disaster occurred following a landslide in BCCL Area-4 near Ramkanali police station, collapsing nearby houses and temporary structures. Rescue efforts are underway, as a National Disaster Response Force team is set to continue operations.

Amidst this tragedy, demands for a thorough investigation and improved safety measures are rising. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi expressed deep sorrow and urged for accountability, compensation for families, and employment support for dependents of victims.

