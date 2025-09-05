Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Mine: Workers' Lives Lost in Van Plunge

A van carrying workers plunged into a mine's flooded bottom in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals. A landslide caused the collapse of several structures. Rescue operations are ongoing, with a demand for investigation and enhanced safety measures.

Ranchi | Updated: 05-09-2025
  • India

Tragedy struck Jharkhand's Dhanbad district when a van carrying workers plunged 150 feet into the water at the bottom of an open-cast mine, resulting in at least three confirmed fatalities, an official announced.

The disaster occurred following a landslide in BCCL Area-4 near Ramkanali police station, collapsing nearby houses and temporary structures. Rescue efforts are underway, as a National Disaster Response Force team is set to continue operations.

Amidst this tragedy, demands for a thorough investigation and improved safety measures are rising. Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi expressed deep sorrow and urged for accountability, compensation for families, and employment support for dependents of victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

