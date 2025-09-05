Left Menu

Mumbai on High Alert: Bomb Threat Sparks Security Upheaval

Mumbai police heightened security after a threat indicated 14 terrorists planted 400 kg of RDX in 34 vehicles. The alert, linked to the 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', arrived on their traffic police WhatsApp. Despite past hoaxes, police thoroughly investigated this potential danger coinciding with Anant Chaturthi festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:40 IST
Mumbai on High Alert: Bomb Threat Sparks Security Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police are on high alert following a threatening message suggesting that 14 terrorists have entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX, planted in 34 vehicles, an official confirmed. This threat was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, just before Anant Chaturthi, a significant Ganesh festival event on Saturday.

The threat originated from the same WhatsApp helpline previously used for similar alerts, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and other agencies are investigating. The message included the name 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', claiming responsibility for the potential attack.

A case was filed against an unidentified sender at Worli police station under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Although initial findings suggest a hoax, police are taking precautions given the high public turnout expected for the Ganesh idol immersions. Vigilance and increased security measures have been implemented citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025