Mumbai on High Alert: Bomb Threat Sparks Security Upheaval

Mumbai police are on high alert following a threatening message suggesting that 14 terrorists have entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX, planted in 34 vehicles, an official confirmed. This threat was received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday, just before Anant Chaturthi, a significant Ganesh festival event on Saturday.

The threat originated from the same WhatsApp helpline previously used for similar alerts, which later turned out to be hoaxes. The Crime Branch, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and other agencies are investigating. The message included the name 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi', claiming responsibility for the potential attack.

A case was filed against an unidentified sender at Worli police station under section 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Although initial findings suggest a hoax, police are taking precautions given the high public turnout expected for the Ganesh idol immersions. Vigilance and increased security measures have been implemented citywide.

(With inputs from agencies.)