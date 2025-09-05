Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra challenges Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's exoneration in the MUDA site allotment case. He claims that the clean chit was deceitfully obtained. Despite the Justice P N Desai Commission exonerating Siddaramaiah, suspicion lingers over the integrity of the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:17 IST
Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra, has made serious allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, particularly concerning his involvement in the MUDA site allotment case. Vijayendra has accused the Chief Minister of deceitfully obtaining a clean chit from the commission responsible for the probe.

The Justice P N Desai Commission Report, accepted by the Karnataka cabinet, exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family from accusations of irregularities linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Despite the commission's findings, Vijayendra stated that Siddaramaiah's alleged wrongdoing is still a widely held belief.

Vijayendra urged Siddaramaiah to resign, arguing that his conscience should compel him to do so. The commission's findings cleared Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, of illegality related to plot allocations and land exchanges. However, the controversy surrounding the integrity of the process persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025