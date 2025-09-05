Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

The Karnataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra, has made serious allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, particularly concerning his involvement in the MUDA site allotment case. Vijayendra has accused the Chief Minister of deceitfully obtaining a clean chit from the commission responsible for the probe.

The Justice P N Desai Commission Report, accepted by the Karnataka cabinet, exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family from accusations of irregularities linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Despite the commission's findings, Vijayendra stated that Siddaramaiah's alleged wrongdoing is still a widely held belief.

Vijayendra urged Siddaramaiah to resign, arguing that his conscience should compel him to do so. The commission's findings cleared Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, of illegality related to plot allocations and land exchanges. However, the controversy surrounding the integrity of the process persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)