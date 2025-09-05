Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Body Found in Delhi Water Tank

Delhi Police discovered a man's body in a water tank at the former MCD office in Rajouri Garden. The man was identified as a Raghubir Nagar resident. Police are investigating the cause of death and potential foul play while checking CCTV footage and questioning locals. A post-mortem report is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:32 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Body Found in Delhi Water Tank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a perplexing discovery, Delhi Police have found a man's body in a water tank at the old Municipal Corporation of Delhi office in Rajouri Garden. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, prompting swift action from local authorities.

According to an official statement, the police control room received a call around 3:15 pm about the body situated near Vishal Enclave. Subsequently, a team from the Rajouri Garden police station, along with district crime experts and forensic specialists, arrived at the scene for a preliminary investigation.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar. As police work to determine how the body ended up in the tank, they are exploring the possibility of foul play. Investigators are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and interviewing local residents and staff. The post-mortem report will provide further insights into the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025