Mysterious Discovery: Body Found in Delhi Water Tank

In a perplexing discovery, Delhi Police have found a man's body in a water tank at the old Municipal Corporation of Delhi office in Rajouri Garden. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon, prompting swift action from local authorities.

According to an official statement, the police control room received a call around 3:15 pm about the body situated near Vishal Enclave. Subsequently, a team from the Rajouri Garden police station, along with district crime experts and forensic specialists, arrived at the scene for a preliminary investigation.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Raghubir Nagar. As police work to determine how the body ended up in the tank, they are exploring the possibility of foul play. Investigators are reviewing nearby CCTV footage and interviewing local residents and staff. The post-mortem report will provide further insights into the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)