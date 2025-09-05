Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident involving a tiger attack resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. The victim, Sevkaram Gopale, was attacked while tending cattle near a forested area.

Following the attack, Gopale was rushed to a local hospital in Katangi and subsequently transferred to the district hospital as his condition deteriorated. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The body was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination.

Omprakash Jagane, the area assistant range officer, stated that the forest department provided immediate financial aid to Gopale's family, including medical expenses and funeral support. Formal compensation will be granted in accordance with existing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)