Tragic Tiger Attack Claims Life in Madhya Pradesh

A 65-year-old man, Sevkaram Gopale, succumbed to injuries from a tiger attack while undergoing treatment in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. He was attacked while grazing cattle in a forest area. Financial aid and compensation from the forest department have been extended to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident involving a tiger attack resulted in the death of a 65-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. The victim, Sevkaram Gopale, was attacked while tending cattle near a forested area.

Following the attack, Gopale was rushed to a local hospital in Katangi and subsequently transferred to the district hospital as his condition deteriorated. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The body was returned to his family after a post-mortem examination.

Omprakash Jagane, the area assistant range officer, stated that the forest department provided immediate financial aid to Gopale's family, including medical expenses and funeral support. Formal compensation will be granted in accordance with existing regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

