Social Media Misinformation: The SLST Question Paper Scandal

An individual named Arindam Pal was apprehended by police on Friday for allegedly disseminating false information over social media regarding the sale of State Level Selection Test (SLST) question papers. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is conducting these tests.

According to a police statement, Pal, originally from Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur and associated with a political party, falsely posed as an SLST candidate. His actions were intended to instigate suspicion among examinees and affect the examination's integrity.

Despite BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assertions of question paper leaks in North 24 Parganas for Rs 50,000, the WBSSC assured that the question papers remain secure, refuting any allegations of malpractice.

