Social Media Misinformation: The SLST Question Paper Scandal

Police arrested Arindam Pal of Paschim Medinipur for allegedly spreading false claims on social media about receiving SLST question papers for money. Linked to a political party, his post aimed to disrupt the SLST exams. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari also alleged question paper sales, claims refuted by the WBSSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An individual named Arindam Pal was apprehended by police on Friday for allegedly disseminating false information over social media regarding the sale of State Level Selection Test (SLST) question papers. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is conducting these tests.

According to a police statement, Pal, originally from Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur and associated with a political party, falsely posed as an SLST candidate. His actions were intended to instigate suspicion among examinees and affect the examination's integrity.

Despite BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assertions of question paper leaks in North 24 Parganas for Rs 50,000, the WBSSC assured that the question papers remain secure, refuting any allegations of malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

