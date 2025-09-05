Social Media Misinformation: The SLST Question Paper Scandal
Police arrested Arindam Pal of Paschim Medinipur for allegedly spreading false claims on social media about receiving SLST question papers for money. Linked to a political party, his post aimed to disrupt the SLST exams. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari also alleged question paper sales, claims refuted by the WBSSC.
- Country:
- India
An individual named Arindam Pal was apprehended by police on Friday for allegedly disseminating false information over social media regarding the sale of State Level Selection Test (SLST) question papers. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) is conducting these tests.
According to a police statement, Pal, originally from Chandrakona in Paschim Medinipur and associated with a political party, falsely posed as an SLST candidate. His actions were intended to instigate suspicion among examinees and affect the examination's integrity.
Despite BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's assertions of question paper leaks in North 24 Parganas for Rs 50,000, the WBSSC assured that the question papers remain secure, refuting any allegations of malpractice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Storm Brews as Congress Social Media Post Sparks Controversy in Bihar
Win a Free 2-Night Stay Every Thursday: Inside Bag2Bag's Viral Social Media Campaign
Nepal Shuts Down 26 Social Media Platforms Over Registration Issues
Second Arrest in Social Media Abuse Case Against England Defender
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Social Media Influencer in Controversial Rape Case