Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
A local court sentenced Giriraj Tiwari to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl nine years ago. The Special Judge convicted him, ordering a fine alongside the sentence. The crime occurred in 2016 when Tiwari lured the victim with money. This verdict brings justice to the victim and her family.
- Country:
- India
In a significant court ruling, Giriraj Tiwari has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal rape of a minor girl in 2016. The decision, delivered by Special Judge Virendra Singh, includes a fine, reflecting the gravity of his crimes.
The incident unfolded on May 29, 2016, when Tiwari deceitfully lured the 12-year-old victim with a small amount of money before committing the despicable act. The case was promptly reported to the Bhaluwani police station by the victim's mother.
Special Public Prosecutor Vipin Bihari Mishra highlighted the court's consideration of the arguments and evidence presented by both the prosecution and defense. The court's ruling underscores stringent legal penalties for crimes of this nature, emphasizing the importance of justice for victims and adherence to the law.
ALSO READ
Controversial Bail Sparks Debate on Justice System in Assam
Tragic Assault in Korba: Justice Seeks New Paths
Justice Reddy Advocates Integrity and Impartiality for Vice Presidency Amidst Political Nuances
Severe Roof Seepage Disrupts NCLT Operations, Justice Delivery at Standstill
Unmasking Secrets: Women Unite for Justice in Dharmasthala