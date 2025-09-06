Trump's Military Maneuvers in the Caribbean: A Caribbean Crisis Unfolds

President Donald Trump clarified on Friday that the United States is not pursuing regime change in Venezuela, countering claims by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. This statement came as the U.S. ordered the deployment of 10 stealth fighter jets to the Caribbean as part of a military effort against drug trafficking activities.

The new deployment enhances an already substantial U.S. military presence in the region, reflecting Trump's commitment to stemming the flow of narcotics into the United States. The arrival of F-35 jets is intended to bolster operations against organizations labeled as narco-terrorists, further straining U.S.-Venezuela relations amid allegations of provocative maneuvers by Venezuelan jets.

U.S. officials, operating with undisclosed legal authority, launched an airstrike this week that targeted a vessel allegedly linked to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang. This action incited criticism from lawmakers, highlighting ongoing debates over presidential power and military engagement without congressional approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)