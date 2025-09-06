Court Blocks Trump’s Unilateral Foreign Aid Fund Cut

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has reinforced a lower court's decision, halting President Donald Trump's administration from unilaterally slashing billions of dollars in foreign aid. The ruling mandates the quick allocation of nearly $11 billion funded by Congress, prior to its authorization expiration.

President Trump's attempt to pause this decision faltered as the appeals court stated the administration did not meet necessary criteria for an appeal. Despite a dissent from Circuit Judge Justin Walker, appointed by Trump, the court maintained that existing appropriations laws must be followed unless altered by Congress.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali emphasized that the administration must comply with the designated appropriations, refuting Trump's 'pocket rescission' tactic aimed at withholding $4 billion. The decision underscores the Judiciary's role in ensuring adherence to legislative mandates, especially in foreign aid and international cooperation domains.