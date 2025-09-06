Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump’s Unilateral Foreign Aid Fund Cut

A U.S. appeals court declined to block a lower court ruling preventing the Trump administration from cutting billions in foreign aid. The administration must spend approximately $11 billion before September. The court emphasizes adherence to congressional appropriations, rebuffing the administration’s unilateral 'pocket rescission' to bypass Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:20 IST
Court Blocks Trump’s Unilateral Foreign Aid Fund Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has reinforced a lower court's decision, halting President Donald Trump's administration from unilaterally slashing billions of dollars in foreign aid. The ruling mandates the quick allocation of nearly $11 billion funded by Congress, prior to its authorization expiration.

President Trump's attempt to pause this decision faltered as the appeals court stated the administration did not meet necessary criteria for an appeal. Despite a dissent from Circuit Judge Justin Walker, appointed by Trump, the court maintained that existing appropriations laws must be followed unless altered by Congress.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali emphasized that the administration must comply with the designated appropriations, refuting Trump's 'pocket rescission' tactic aimed at withholding $4 billion. The decision underscores the Judiciary's role in ensuring adherence to legislative mandates, especially in foreign aid and international cooperation domains.

TRENDING

1
Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Political Violence

Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Politi...

 United States
2
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025