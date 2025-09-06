Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

In Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, Lot 41 has been repurposed into a parking lot, covering what could be the remains of those executed during Iran's post-revolution purge. Recent images from Planet Labs PBC reveal active construction, with piles of asphalt and trucks at the site.

Officials have justified the conversion of Lot 41—once a burial ground for regime opponents—as a spatial reorganization. Tehran's deputy mayor and the cemetery's manager acknowledge the development, citing a need for parking. The decision has sparked criticism from legal experts, with concerns about compliance with regulations that permit repurposing only if families consent after 30 years.

The move has intensified discussions about attempts to erase evidence of past state actions. Legal experts argue that this development highlights ongoing challenges against Iran's established theocracy, with the cemetery once again serving as a focal point for historical and political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)