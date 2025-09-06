Protests Erupt Over Alleged Police Torture in Kerala

In a dramatic display of dissent, Congress activists initiated a protest march in central Kerala, targeting the residence of a police official accused of torturing a Youth Congress leader, V S Sujith, at the Kunnamkulam police station.

About 50 demonstrators engaged in the march, confronting police barriers that resulted in injuries when some attempted to scale the blockade. The injured activists received medical attention, while police halted the march before it reached its intended destination.

The emerging controversy has drawn political attention, with Opposition Leader V D Satheesan warning of escalated protests unless decisive action is taken against the involved police officers. The incident was further verified through CCTV footage obtained by Sujith under the RTI Act.