NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Retracts Statements on IPS Officer Anjana Krishna

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari apologized for questioning IPS officer Anjana Krishna's credentials after a controversy with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's intervention on illegal soil excavation. Mitkari's remarks drew criticism from party leaders Supriya Sule and Yashomati Thakur. He retracted his comments, emphasizing respect for law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:00 IST
NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Retracts Statements on IPS Officer Anjana Krishna
NCP MLC Amol Mitkari has apologized for his previous statements questioning the educational and caste credentials of IPS officer Anjana Krishna after clearing the UPSC exam.

A controversy erupted following Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar's stern phone conversation with Krishna, directing her to halt actions against illegal soil excavation.

Facing backlash, Mitkari clarified on Saturday that his comments were personal and not his party's stance, reaffirming respect for the police force and retracting his earlier statements.

