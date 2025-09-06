Left Menu

Displaced in Daraa: The Ongoing Struggle of Syria's Bedouin and Druze Communities

In Syria's southern province of Daraa, schools house families displaced by sectarian violence. Conflict between Bedouins and Druze has escalated, leaving thousands displaced. Government promises temporary displacement yet offers no concrete solutions. The unrest threatens permanent demographic changes. Tensions persist amid calls for independence and ongoing hostilities.

Updated: 06-09-2025 14:21 IST
Classrooms in Abtaa, Daraa's schools have turned into temporary shelters, hosting multiple families due to sectarian violence in Syria's south. The prevalent lack of privacy drives women and children indoors while men sleep outside.

This displacement stems from conflicts between Sunni Muslim Bedouin clans and Druze sects in Sweida province, escalating to violent clashes. Government forces, alongside Israeli airstrikes, have involved themselves, resulting in hundreds of mostly Druze casualties.

An estimated 164,000 remain displaced amid limited aid, with families like Munira al-Hamad's fearing the future. They face forced evacuations, enduring violence and theft while authorities promise temporary displacement with no timeline or solutions.

