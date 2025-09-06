Left Menu

A Unified Front: The Push for Theaterisation in India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi emphasizes the necessity of theaterisation for coordinated military effectiveness. Despite divergent views from other military branches, he argues that integration of forces and agencies is essential. Additionally, he discusses the positive impacts of GST reductions on military modernization and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has reiterated the need for theaterisation, or the coordinated integration of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, stating it is merely a question of time before implementation occurs. His comments were made during a book launch event at the Manekshaw Centre, emphasizing that theaterisation addresses the complexities of involving multiple military and civilian agencies in conflict scenarios.

The necessity of theaterisation arises as the Indian military faces unique challenges that require joint operations and command unity across various sections. Dwivedi outlined the importance of this approach for battle readiness, stressing that singular command can ensure seamless coordination. His remarks follow varying opinions from other military branches, notably the Indian Air Force and Navy, who have shown differing stances on the issue.

General Dwivedi also addressed media questions on recent GST rate reductions for military equipment, appreciating government initiatives to boost defense corridors with added investments. Such measures, he explained, would significantly aid in military modernization and innovation, specifically through reduced costs of essential equipment like drones and UAVs, enhancing India's strategic capabilities at the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

