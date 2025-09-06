CBI Director Hospitalized After Sudden Unease in Andhra Pradesh

CBI Director Praveen Sood was hospitalized on Saturday following a sudden bout of unease, according to sources. The incident occurred as Sood returned from a visit to the revered Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Feeling unwell during the journey to Hyderabad, he was promptly admitted to a private hospital where medics conducted several tests to assess his condition.

Hospital sources confirmed that Sood is currently under observation and will remain so for at least one day to ensure his well-being.