US Immigration Raid: A Diplomatic Strain
A significant U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai car battery factory led to the arrest of over 300 South Korean workers. This incident risks straining diplomatic relations between the U.S. and South Korea, both major trading partners, amidst President Trump's heightened immigration enforcement.
South Korea is scrambling to address the arrest of more than 300 of its citizens following a U.S. immigration raid. The action occurred at Hyundai Motor's car battery facility in Georgia and is raising alarms for its potential impact on South Korean-U.S. relations, which already face tensions over trade agreements.
Under President Trump's administration, immigration enforcement has intensified. This operation, the largest single-site enforcement in U.S. history, involved helicopters and armored vehicles, and detainees were shackled before being transported. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is considering a visit to Washington to discuss the situation.
Hyundai and its partner LG Energy Solution are conducting internal investigations to ensure regulatory compliance. In the wake of the raid, LG Energy Solution has recalled personnel from U.S. trips and halted travel except for essential meetings, while Hyundai delves into its supply chain's adherence to laws.
