Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

The Sambhal district administration has reclaimed around 3.5 bighas of government land allegedly encroached upon by Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood and several local residents, officials announced on Saturday.

A joint effort by officers from the local administration and the irrigation department resulted in the removal of trees and fences from the land in Mandalai village. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vikas Chandra stated that the encroachment involved the merging of four government plots with two land parcels registered to private individuals.

While the exact timeline of the encroachment remains undetermined, Chandra confirmed legal proceedings would be initiated against MLA Mahmood and others once the land returns to government control. The MLA has not yet commented on the proceedings, promising to address the media on Sunday.