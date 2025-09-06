Left Menu

China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

China's military admonished Canadian and Australian warships for passing through the Taiwan Strait, labeling the passage a provocation. The Chinese forces monitored and issued warnings to the vessels, claiming the transit escalates security risks. The strait, considered international by Taiwan and allies, is eyed by China as its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST
China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait
The Chinese military has expressed strong disapproval of recent movements by Canadian and Australian naval forces within the Taiwan Strait. On Saturday, Beijing described the transit of the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian destroyer Brisbane as provocative, escalating tensions in the geopolitical hotspot.

According to a statement from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, Chinese air and naval units shadowed the ships, issuing warnings and responding robustly to what they perceived as unnecessary provocation.

The incident underscores the ongoing dispute over the status of the Taiwan Strait, viewed by Western allies as an international waterway, yet seen by China as territorial waters, amid rising military pressure on Taiwan.

