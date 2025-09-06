China's Tense Standoff: Canadian and Australian Ships in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military has expressed strong disapproval of recent movements by Canadian and Australian naval forces within the Taiwan Strait. On Saturday, Beijing described the transit of the Canadian frigate Ville de Quebec and the Australian destroyer Brisbane as provocative, escalating tensions in the geopolitical hotspot.

According to a statement from the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, Chinese air and naval units shadowed the ships, issuing warnings and responding robustly to what they perceived as unnecessary provocation.

The incident underscores the ongoing dispute over the status of the Taiwan Strait, viewed by Western allies as an international waterway, yet seen by China as territorial waters, amid rising military pressure on Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)