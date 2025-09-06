British Citizenship Controversy: BJP Worker Challenges Rahul Gandhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a keen interest in the case of S Vignesh Shishir, a Karnataka-based BJP worker, who alleges that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship. This claim, if verified, could render Gandhi ineligible to participate in Indian elections, due to nationality constraints.

S Vignesh Shishir has been summoned to present evidence, including alleged documents and emails from British authorities, as the central agency delves into potential foreign exchange law violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court has mandated security for Shishir, acknowledging the sensitivity and potential repercussions of the case.

As the investigation unfolds, the Indian government has reached out to the UK for confirmation regarding the controversial citizenship status of Gandhi. The case will continue in court on October 9, with implications resonating across the political landscape. Congress remains tight-lipped, opting not to comment on ongoing proceedings.